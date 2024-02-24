Minister opens classrooms built at ₹1.8 crore in Madurai

February 24, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy inaugurated newly constructed classrooms at Y. Othakadai government model girls higher secondary school in Madurai on Saturday.

The classrooms built at ₹1.8 crore were opened for the use of students.

Mr. Moorthy after inaugurating the classrooms said, they were constructed as part of the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement on repairing government buildings which were damaged and constructing new buildings wherever necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As part of that, Y.Othakadai model school was selected as many girl students prefer joining this school. To improve the standard of the school and to give the students more infrastructure to study, the classrooms were constructed,” he added.

Madurai district Collector M.S. Sangeetha was present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.