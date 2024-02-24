ADVERTISEMENT

Minister opens classrooms built at ₹1.8 crore in Madurai

February 24, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy inaugurated newly constructed classrooms at Y. Othakadai government model girls higher secondary school in Madurai on Saturday. 

The classrooms built at ₹1.8 crore were opened for the use of students.  

Mr. Moorthy after inaugurating the classrooms said, they were constructed as part of the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement on repairing government buildings which were damaged and constructing new buildings wherever necessary.  

“As part of that, Y.Othakadai model school was selected as many girl students prefer joining this school. To improve the standard of the school and to give the students more infrastructure to study, the classrooms were constructed,” he added.  

Madurai district Collector M.S. Sangeetha was present at the event. 

