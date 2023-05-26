May 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new drinking water project to be executed on an outlay of ₹608.96 crore to quench the thirst of over 1 lakh population living in 360 villages in Radhapuram Assembly constituency.

In the presence of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who represents Radhapuram Assembly segment, Mr. Nehru laid the foundation stone for the new scheme.

When the new project is commissioned, 360 villages in Radhapuram constituency including 181 villages in Valliyoor union and 179 hamlets in Radhapuram union will get drinking water. Moreover, 259 wayside habitations in Nanguneri union, 149 in Kalakkad union, 22 in Cheranmahadevi union and 41 in Palayamkottai union will also get drinking water.

Once implemented within the planned 18 months, each member of a family will get 55 litres of water from the Tamirabharani everyday

In Tirunelveli, Mr. Nehru inaugurated ₹427.56 crore-worth completed projects including 50 Million Litres a Day Drinking Water Scheme (₹295 crore), Trade Centre (₹56.71 crore), multi-level parking bay at new bus-stand (₹23.14 crore), Nehruji Auditorium (₹11.97 crore), parks at six places (₹12.31 crore), three washermen ghat (₹4.20 crore), nine urban health centres (₹8.40 crore) etc. in the presence of Speaker M. Appavu, Minister R. S. Rajakannappan, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and Mayor P. M. Saravanan.

In Thoothukudi, Mr. Nehru inaugurated ₹71 crore-worth projects including multi-level car parking (₹10.24 crore) on Jayaraj Road, eight parks (₹23.29 crore), integrated command and control center (₹11.17 crore), washermen ghat near Palayamkottai highway (₹7.04 crore), 12 urban health centres (₹3.50 crore), park for differently-abled persons at Sivanthakulam school premises (₹1.40 crore) etc.

Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration Shivdas Meena, Director of Municipal Administration Ponniah, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, MP Kanimozhi, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.

The Minister also inaugurated ₹214.34 crore-worth projects in Kanniyakumari district including combined drinking water scheme for Eraniel town panchayat and 319 wayside habitations (₹174 crore), Kuzhithurai municipality drinking water scheme (₹30.94 crore), combined drinking water scheme for Muttom and Thoothoor village panchayats (₹7.20 crore). He also formally inaugurated replacing of streetlights in Nagercoil town with LED bulbs (₹14.64 crore), repairing of 146 roads (₹21 crore), giving underground drainage connection to houses in interior areas (₹17 crore) etc.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, District Collector P. N. Sridhar and Mayor R. Mahesh were present.

Mr. Nehru inaugurated combined drinking water scheme for Sankarankovil, Puliyangudi and Thiruthangal municipalities, Thiruvenkatam town panchayat and Sivakasi Corporation (₹543.20 crore) and combined drinking water scheme for Paappaakudi and Alangulam unions, Mukkoodal town panchayat and 49 rural habitations (₹50.50 crore) at a function held at Sankarankovil in the presence of Ministers K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu.