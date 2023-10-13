Minister Mano Thangaraj reviews implementation of TN CM’s Breakfast Scheme

October 13, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Friday conducted inspections on two schools here to review the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Mr. Thangaraj, accompanied by District Collector P. N. Sridhar and other officials, sat down for breakfast with the students. The minister said a total of 28,337 students from 375 government schools in Kanniyakumari district have been served breakfast, every day, under the scheme, adding that the scheme was extended to 333 more schools in the district after initially introducing it in 42 government schools.

“With the implementation of the scheme, the health of the children will be taken care of, especially those hailing from poor families struggling to afford breakfast for every day. Moreover, the scheme has increased students’ enrolment in the government primary schools,” the Minister said., who exhorted the public representatives to oversee the quality of the breakfast being served in the schools.

The Minister conducted inspection at the Government Primary School in Vallankumaravilai and the Mela Krishnanpudhur Government Middle School. Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan was present.