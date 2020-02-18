Minister lays stone for modern lighthouse at Dhanushkodi

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya speaking after laying the foundation stone for a modern lighthouse at Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram on Tuesday.

18 February 2020 20:03 IST

Ramanathapuram district will get a boost in all spheres: Minister

RAMESWARAM

Laying the foundation stone for construction of a modern lighthouse at an estimated cost of ₹ 7 crore at Dhanushkodi, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya said that it would primarily benefit the fishermen and turn the spot into the most preferred destination for tourists visiting the holy town - Rameswaram.

Speaking at the function, he said that with an objective to promote backward areas in the country, the Union Government had chalked out a plan and coined these areas as 'aspirational districts'. Under this programme, Ramanathapuram would get a boost in all spheres that it would become developed soon.

Advertising

Advertising

In this line, the Centre is keen on bringing in funds directly and over a period of time redress the grievances of fishermen here, improve infrastructure for tourists and also enhance better connectivity.

Already, plans were afoot to improve basic amenities like housing, nutritious food for the BPL categories and provide health schemes and education under the aspirational district programme, the Minister said and added that subsidy had been offered for the benefit of fishermen procuring deep sea vessels.

Offering felicitation, Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani of IUML welcomed the lighthouse project at Dhanushkodi. He hoped that it would facilitate the fishermen and urged the Minister to provide funds for procuring vessels for deep sea fishing in the region. He also appealed to the Union government to help release of the fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka and retrieve their boats.

In his address, former Minister and MLA M. Manikandan said that the permanent solution for the fishermen in this region would be the retrieval of Katchatheevu. Hailing late leader Jayalalithaa for taking up the cause of the fishermen, he said that the Central government, which has a cordial relation with Sri Lanka, should retrieve the Katchatheevu, which alone would encourage fishing activity to grow in a big way.

He also wanted the Centre to establish an airport here under the UDAN scheme as Rameswaram alone attracted close to two crore yatris every year.

Green energy

Officials attending the function said that the lighthouse would be operated with solar energy, with its policy of harnessing clean energy by the Centre.

Considering the historical importance of the location of Dhanushkodi and the tourists visiting Rameswaram temple, a visitors’ viewing balcony would be provided at 42 metre height with lift provision in order to attract tourists.

The lighthouse complex would be of reinforcement cement concrete (RCC) structure with an octagonal shape of 50 metre height (including stilt). The lighthouse tower is attached with an annexure building for the provision of powerhouse, auxiliary equipment room, duty operators room and inspection room etc.

It will also have visitors’ restroom, rainwater harvesting system, security room, gardening and children play area, land scaping etc. The lighthouse would be fitted with light equipment of range of 18 nautical miles to facilitate the navigation and with a provision of radar for the purpose of coastal surveillance and security of local fishermen, they added.