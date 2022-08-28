Minister lays stone for bridge work

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj laid the foundation stone for construction of a bridge across Kizhaviyar river in Pechiparai panchayat in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

The project is estimated at a cost of ₹2.60 crore and is taken up under the Kanniyakumari District Rural Development Agency.

The Minister said that the construction of the bridge is one of the poll promises of DMK that will largely benefit the tribal people of Pechiparai.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also directed the officials to expedite the works and to bring the bridge to use soon.

Public Prosecutor Johnson, District Forest Rights Committee member Rajan, Block Development Officers Yasodha and Geetha and others were present.