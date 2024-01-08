ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lays Muhurtha kaal for jallikattu competitions in Madurai

January 08, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Minister P. Moorthy at the ceremony held at Alanganallur in Madurai on Monday. Collector M. S. Sangeetha is also seen.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Monday laid Muhurtha Kaal (Tall bamboo stick laid to symbolise beginning of the event) at Avaniyapuram and Alanganallur in Madurai. 

As the Pongal festival is nearing and the season of jallikattu has already started with the inception of the event in other districts, preparatory works for the jallikattu event in Madurai have started.  

Works for three of the most awaited major jallikattu events in Madurai district - Palamedu, Avaniyapuram and Alanganallur - which attract thousands of audiences every year, have paced up with the registration of bulls and bull tamers.  

As medical examinations for bulls and the tamers are under way, other works pertaining to the arrangements for jallikattu event have already been initiated.  

To expedite other preparatory works, Mr. Moorthy laid the Muhurtha Kaal at two locations where the usual jallikattu competitions would be held.  

Later in the day, he chaired a meeting with the officials, jallikattu organising committees, local body members, among others, to discuss about the measures that should be taken to ensure safety of the participants and audience.  

He directed the local bodies to work along with the police to complete precautionary measures such as placing barricades and setting up gallery for the audience, among others. Also, the committee members were instructed to ensure proper registration of bulls and players.  

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, District Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad were among those present at the meeting.  

