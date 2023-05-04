ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lays foundation stone for three overhead tanks

May 04, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar:

Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, on Thursday laid foundation stone for construction of overhead water tanks to supply potable water to 4,500 families in Mallankinaru town panchayat.

Three overhead tanks will be constructed at a cost of ₹9.90 crore under Amrut 2.0 Drinking water development scheme.

Among them two OHTs will have a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres of water and one will have 60,000 water holding capacity.

The Minister also distributed ₹50,000 each to owners of 20 group houses for their maintenance.

Town Panchayat chairpersons, Thulasidas (Mallankinaru) and Senthil (Kariyapatti), Mallankinaru Executive Officer, Anbalagan, were among those who were present.

