April 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As part of implementing the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Saturday presided over foundation stone laying ceremonies for the construction of overhead water tanks in 43 places in five village panchayats across Dindigul district.

The tanks would come up at an estimated cost of ₹63.02 crore on behalf of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) and the Rural Development Department in 43 places in five village panchayats including Hanumantharayankottai, Kuttathupatti, Konur, Dharmathupatti and K. Pudukottai in Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union under Athoor Assembly Constituency, stated a press release.

The Minister presided over the ceremonies held at Hanumantharayakottai, Mylapore, Avarampatti, Kuttathupatti, Konur, Dharmathupatti and Soorakkapatti.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that ₹512.85 crore has been allocated for the implementation of Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme in the panchayat union areas of Reddiarchatram, Vedasandur, Vadamadurai and Dindigul.

Out of this, ₹213.98 crore would be spent in Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union where a total of 503 overhead tanks would come up. Ground level water storage tanks will also be built as part of the project.

Noting that though the scheme was the brainchild of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, “it was neglected for the past 10 years,” Mr Periyasamy said. He added that it brought him joy that steps were afoot to implement the scheme during the reign of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The works would be expedited and supply of safe drinking water would be ensured to the people, he assured.

Further, the Minister noted that an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital equipped with 100 beds will be set up in Athoor block.

Mr Periyasamy said that steps were being taken to provide additional days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as well as to increase wages.

Earlier, the Minister distributed loans worth ₹3.03 crore to 425 beneficiaries including farmers, differently abled etc., at the ceremony held at Konur.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director Thilagavathi, Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson P.K. Sivagurusamy and others were present.