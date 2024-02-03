ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lays foundation stone for Kottampatti bus stand

February 03, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new bus stand at Kottampatti in Madurai on Saturday. 

The Kottampatti bus stop where all Chennai-bound buses from southern districts stop to board passengers would get a facelift once the new bus stand was constructed, he added.  

“The bus stand to be constructed at a cost of ₹ 4.90 crore would have facilities like eateries, toilets, and feeding room among others. The facility would help the nearby villagers in accessing the bus stand with more ease,” he added.

