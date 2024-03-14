Minister lays foundation stone for groyne in Sanguthurai beach

March 14, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Construction of groyne at Sanguthurai beach, which used to experience severe sea erosion, particularly during the westerly wind season between June and September, started on Thursday.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the work in the presence of Nagercoil Mayor R. Magesh. Since this coastal region faced high tides that eroded the beach and damaged boats and the fishing gears, the groyne was being constructed to protect the beach from the nature’s onslaught.

Mr. Mano Thangaraj also inaugurated the re-laying of Madanvilai – Aanaikuzhi road under Reethapuram town panchayat and other road works in Kallukoottam, Mayilaadi and Theroor town panchayats.

In a simple function held at the Collectorate, Mr. Mano Thangaraj handed over orders for constructing new houses to 13 beneficiaries whose houses were badly damaged in the mid-December rains. Each house will be built on an outlay of ₹4 lakh, he said.

He also handed over two power tillers and four grass cutters to the farmers in the presence of Collector P.N. Sridhar.