Minister lays foundation stone for construction of ITI at Virupatchi

March 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony of the construction of an Industrial Training Institute at Virupatchi in Oddanchatram on Tuesday.

The ITI will be constructed at a cost of ₹3.76 crore in 12,062 sq.ft. of area, stated a press release. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan were present.

The ITI would offer courses on AC mechanics, surveyors, electricians etc., he said, adding it would comprise classrooms, library, workshops on the ground floor and classrooms on the first floor.

The Minister also laid a foundation stone for the construction of the Sub-Registrar’s office at Chatrapatti at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore in an area of 4,300 sq.ft.. The construction is expected to be completed within four months.

He also threw open the overhead tank with a capacity of 1 lakh litre constructed at Chatrapatti at a cost of ₹20 lakh for public use and distributed benches and desks worth ₹3 lakh to the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Chatrapatti.

The Minister noted that two new colleges have been allotted to Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency. The construction of a new building, at a cost of ₹15 crore, for the Government Arts and Science College, Oddanchatram has commenced and will be completed within a year.

A training centre for competitive exams will be constructed at Kalanjipatti in Oddanchatram and a sum of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned to realise the same, he added.

Later, Mr Sakkarapani along with the Collector and District Forest Officer S. Prabhu met and consoled the family of the farmer S. Dhandapani (50) who was recently trampled by a wild elephant. He was staying at Utkadai Ramapattinampudur Estate Road in Chinthalavadampatti village in Oddanchatram Taluk.

The Minister noted that steps have been expedited to construct an elephant-proof trench for 4.5 km at the foothills of the hill from Pudukottai to Kombapatti as well as to erect solar fences on behalf of the Forest Department at an estimated cost of about ₹50 lakh.

Regional Joint Director (Training) R. Maheswaran, Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sivakumar and others were present.