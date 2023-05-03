ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lays foundation stone for community hall

May 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 03/05/2023: Minister for Rural development I. Periyasamy taking part in foundation stone laying function to construct a community hall at Murunellikottai nera Rediyarchathiram in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 03 May, 2023. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy laid the foundation stone for construction of a community hall in Murunellikottai panchayat here on Wednesday. Collector S. Visakan was present.

According to a press release, the community hall would come up at a cost of ₹45 lakh. Further, foundation stones for laying a tar road at Kethampatti at a cost of ₹17 lakh and setting up a ground-level water storage tank at G. Nadupatti Thevarmalai would be realised at a cost of ₹36 lakh. The tank, with a capacity of 17 lakh litre, would ensure water supply to 22 villages within Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union.

The Minister said that 197 overhead tanks would come up within Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union limits as part of implementing the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme.

He added that construction works to set up 6 and 12 overhead tanks at a cost of ₹3.75 crore and ₹12.23 crore in Murunellikottai panchayat and Nadupatti panchayat respectively has begun.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director P. Thilagavathi, Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson P.K. Sivagurusamy and others were present.

