HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister lays foundation stone for community hall

May 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 03/05/2023: Minister for Rural development I. Periyasamy taking part in foundation stone laying function to construct a community hall at Murunellikottai nera Rediyarchathiram in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 03 May, 2023. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu.

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 03/05/2023: Minister for Rural development I. Periyasamy taking part in foundation stone laying function to construct a community hall at Murunellikottai nera Rediyarchathiram in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 03 May, 2023. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy laid the foundation stone for construction of a community hall in Murunellikottai panchayat here on Wednesday. Collector S. Visakan was present.

According to a press release, the community hall would come up at a cost of ₹45 lakh. Further, foundation stones for laying a tar road at Kethampatti at a cost of ₹17 lakh and setting up a ground-level water storage tank at G. Nadupatti Thevarmalai would be realised at a cost of ₹36 lakh. The tank, with a capacity of 17 lakh litre, would ensure water supply to 22 villages within Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union.

The Minister said that 197 overhead tanks would come up within Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union limits as part of implementing the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme.

He added that construction works to set up 6 and 12 overhead tanks at a cost of ₹3.75 crore and ₹12.23 crore in Murunellikottai panchayat and Nadupatti panchayat respectively has begun.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director P. Thilagavathi, Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson P.K. Sivagurusamy and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.