Minister lays foundation for competitive exam training centre in Dindigul district

March 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani presided over the bhumi puja for the construction of a competitive examination training centre at Kalanjipatti in Oddanchatram taluk in Dindigul district on Sunday.

Collector S. Visakan was present.

The centre would come up at a cost of ₹10.15 crore comprising facilities such as classrooms, trainers’ and teachers’ room, computer centre, library and parking lot. Further, a seminar building with a seating capacity of 1,000 and a dining room would be constructed within six months, said a press release.

The Minister said the centre was functioning at Oddanchatram for the time being and 100 students had enrolled. Efforts to bring in officers who had passed competitive exams, including IAS and IPS, to train the students were on. Further, training via video conferencing from across India would also be arranged.

Later, he presided over a samudhaya valaikaapu (community baby shower) ceremony at Oddanchatram near here in the presence of the Collector. He distributed gifts to 200 pregnant mothers and gold and cash to 98 beneficiaries.

He advised the expectant mothers to be happy during their pregnancy, take regular walks, eat nutritious rich food and do health check-up.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sivakumar and others were present.

On Saturday, the Minister laid the foundation for road improvement works at Kariyampatti, Appiyampatti and Palappampatti Panchayats at a total cost of ₹6.14 crore, ₹4.49 crore and ₹4.51 crore respectively as well as similar works at a cost of ₹7.4 crore.

Construction of a new building for a sanitary complex at Adi Dravidar Colony in Kariyampatti at a cost of ₹7.69 lakh commenced, while two community halls set up in Kariyampatti panchayat at a cost of ₹14.3 lakh and ₹30 lakh each were thrown open to the public.

The State government had also allotted ₹6 crore for the renovation of 300 small temples within Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency.

District Panchayat Vice Chairperson Ponraj and others were present.