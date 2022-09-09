Minister launches on-campus UG courses at MKU

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 09, 2022 23:47 IST

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy speaking at the inauguration of undergraduate courses in Madurai Kamaraj University on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy on Friday launched on-campus undergraduate courses at the Madurai Kamaraj University. He released the prospectus and handed over the admission cards to students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ponmudy said that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer when it comes to education and the State government had launched various education schemes aimed at the development of students, particularly from the rural backgrounds.

He said that there was a need for skill-based education in the present scenario for the development of students and the State.

The Minister urged the students to work hard and become entrepreneurs and job providers rather than job seekers. He advised them to make the best use of libraries.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar delivered the welcome address and presented the details about the academic activities undertaken at the university. He said five new on campus undergraduate programmes: B.Sc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Psychology, B.A. Tamil, B.A. English and B. Com. were being introduced this academic year 2022-2023.

The Higher Education Minister planted saplings on the campus. A cultural programme was held as part of the event. The Registrar of Madurai Kamaraj University M. Sivakumar proposed a vote of thanks.

