Minister launches new facilities in hospital

Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju inaugurating a laundry unit in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

24 September 2020 19:50 IST

Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju launched on Thursday an SMS facility under which COVID-19 test results could be sent immediately to patients in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

During a chat with reporters, he said over 1.55 lakh patients had been screened for COVID-19 in the hospital where 700 of the 1,212 beds had been kept ready for treating patients. Of this, 171 were in the intensive care unit and 82 had ventilator facility. Thanks to these measures taken by the State government, fatality rate in Thoothukudi district due to COVID-19 was only 0.67%.

“Hence, the State government has won the Union government’s appreciation in handling the pandemic. Still, Opposition leader M.K. Stalin is always criticising the government,” said Mr. Raju. He said the Chief Minister would visit the district on either October 1 or 3 for reviewing anti-COVID-19 operations and inaugurating development works.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off two ‘108’ ambulances for Ottanaththam and Idaiseval primary health centre areas.

He also inaugurated a steam laundry facility in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital in the presence of Collector Sandeep Nanduri, MLAs S.P. Shanmuganathan and Chinnappan, Dean Revathi Balan and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani.