Minister launches mass cleaning campaign in Thoothukudi

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan. Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Mayor N. P. Jegan inaugurate the mass cleaning campaign at MGR Park in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Launching a mass cleaning campaign in Thoothukudi city and peripheries, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan on Saturday said the objective was to keep the environment clean and green.

Accompanied by Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Mayor N. P. Jegan and Commissioner T. Charusree, she said the Chief Minister had proposed carrying out the campaign across the State on second and fourth Saturdays.

Due to roping in of volunteers, NSS cadets and the general public, health workers from civic bodies, who were the real heroes for the upkeep, were in an upbeat mood, Ms. Geetha Jeevan said and added that public parks, beach, bus stand and markets required to be cleaned at periodic intervals.

Officials from the Corporation conducted awareness programme about the need to segregate degradable and non-degradable wastes by stakeholders. A large number of students from city colleges participated in the cleaning campaign held at Tamizh Salai, MGR Park, Rajaji Park and Threspuram beach area.

The idea behind the day-long campaign was to identify wards/streets under the Corporation and remove encroachments and clean the bins, among other tasks. Deployment of 400 workers and an equal number of volunteers helped the health and sanitary workers to clear the backlog in one stroke. Apart from manpower, the Corporation also brought in its gadgets and vehicles with which unwanted material and wastes were removed to the dump yard.