Minister instructs officials to clear encroachments along water channels

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected the waterlogged areas around Periya Puliyankulam tank and Narayanapuram tank in Madurai on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that several places in the State had been receiving heavy rain for the past few days.

“On the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, inspections have been taken up and officials asked to take precautionary measures on a war footing in problematic areas. With a joint effort of government officials, resident welfare associations and public, encroachments will be removed to ensure smooth draining of rainwater in waterlogged areas such as areas around Naganakulam,” he said.

Further, he said steps would be taken to drain water from the rain-affected areas within the Corporation limits and through the inflow canal.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present.

Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki said that encroachment such as toilets and compound walls along the channel between Odhuvar tank and Periya Puliyankulam tank were being removed.

“Further, water channels exiting from Athikulam tank and Kosakulam tank are being desilted,” she said, and added that the Minister instructed National Highways Authority of India officials to expedite works as the poorly functioning storm water drain has led to heavy waterlogging on both the sides of the road between Bank Colony and Iyer Bungalow.

“The height of the bund on the southern side of Chinna Puliyankulam was lower, which led to overflowing of water with the heavy rain on Friday. A channel on its northern side is being cleared off, which will help drain excess water,” said P. Ponnandy, executive committee member, Kurinji Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.