Minister inspects waterlogged areas in Madurai, directs officials to repair roads

Minister for Registration P. Moorthy inspected several areas in the city along with local officials; he said temporary road work would be taken up immediately, and permanent roads would be laid after the monsoon

Photo Credit: Ashok R

Heavy rains mean slushier roads, ensuring risky rides for most residents of Anaiyur, and the residents of Sangeeth Nagar and Chelliah Nagar in ward 3 are no exception.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthy inspected rain-affected areas on Saturday, along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Many residents charged that accidents due to muddy and irregular carriageways have become a common occurrence. “Many have become hospitalised as well, suffering falls, since there are practically no roads in these areas anymore. It is just intolerable bumps of muddy pathways dotted with craters filled with rainwater,” said C. S. Rajendran, executive member of the Sangeeth Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Its members noted that the roads were dug out repeatedly, first for laying underground drainage systems, then for laying drinking water pipelines. “Now it is again dug out to give individual sewage pipe connections to houses,” he added.

V. Bakiyalakshmi of Chellaiah Nagar noted that autorickshaw fares double up when they mention their address. Another resident noted that the Minister’s arrival has ensured a bearable entry into Sangeeth Nagar which was levelled with a layer of soil just the previous night.

Many vehicles were seen getting stuck in the muddy craters while a few streets were completely filled with slush that had tree branches sticking out as caution signs.

The areas inspected by the Minister included Pallavi Nagar, Officers’ Town, TNHB Colony and R.R. Nagar where the Minister interacted with the public as well.

‘Temporary repairs to roads soon’

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Moorthy said that officials have been directed to expedite work in clearing off rain water stagnation in residential areas and making temporary repairs to roads in Anaiyur and other low-lying areas for the benefit of the public, especially school-goers.

“Laying of underground systems has been completed up to 265 km in these areas. Work will be expedited to cover the remaining 100 km as well. Further, permanent tar roads would be laid in these areas once the monsoon season ends,” he said. Responding to a query, he said that medical camps would be held soon to keep rain-related diseases at bay.

Later, the Minister handed over a cheque of ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to the family of A. Kayambu, 47, who was washed away when he was trying to cross the flooded Nondikoil channel near Manjamalai temple on the night of September 17. According to a press statement, he belonged to T. Mettupatti in Vadipatti Taluk of Madurai district. The Minister consoled his wife K. Mahalakshmi.

City Engineer A. Lakshmanan and others were present. at the inspection.