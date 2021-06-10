Minister inspects sub-registrar offices

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected sub-registrar offices at Teppakulam, Tallakulam, Othakadai, Alanganallur, and Sholavandan here on Thursday.

Addressing the mediapersons after inspection, the Minister said that steps were taken in sub-registrar offices to ensure compliance to physical distancing norms.

He instructed the officials to expedite the completion of registration process without causing much delay to the public.

The Minister directed the officials to introduce a token system at the sub registrar offices to avoid crowding. The public should be called through loudspeakers and an electronic board displaying the name and slot allotted for each person would be placed in front of the sub-registrar offices.

Mr. Moorthy said all these steps would be taken in all the 575 sub-registrar offices in the State. In the first phase, all these steps will be taken in the 102 sub-registrar offices in Madurai.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in corruption. A circular mentioning all these details will be sent to all the sub-registrar offices, he added.