Minister inspects ration shops

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani inspected a few ration shops and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown here on Wednesday.

He checked the quality of packed products after inspecting stocks of essentials in a mini super market attached to a ration shop at New Harbour area. He visited the TNCSC godown at Meelavittaan and checked the quality of rice stocked there after visiting ration shops at Meelavittaan, P and T Colony and Millerpuram.

“After sending essentials from the TNCSC godown to the ration shops across the district, the details should be forwarded to the Collector immediately so that he can ensure adequate stocks of essentials at all ration shops,” he said.

When he visited the Thoothukudi Agriculture Cooperative Society’s ration shop, he interacted with the public waiting to buy essentials.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah of Ottapidaaram accompanied him.