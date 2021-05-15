Minister inspects oxygen unit

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected a private oxygen manufacturing unit here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, he said this was one of the two private companies that manufactured oxygen in the district. He said that the companies were instructed to supply oxygen to private and government hospitals in the district in an optimum manner.

He also inspected the war room functioning round-the-clock at Madurai Collectorate to address COVID-19-related grievances.

Earlier, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, he inspected the Urban Primary Health Centre at Anaiyur. He monitored how COVID-19 vaccination was administered to the public and swab samples getting lifted from symptomatic persons.

He also inaugurated disinfection at Anaiyur, Silayaneri and Kannanendhal through power sprayers. He distributed ‘kabasura kudineer’ to residents.