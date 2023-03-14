Minister inspects ongoing projects in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts

March 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Tuesday reviewed ongoing development works in Valliyoor and Nanguneri panchayat unions. Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat V.S.R. Jegadish accompanied him.

Mr. Periyasamy, after the inspection and chairing a review meeting, said the State government had allocated ₹4,000 crore for laying roads for a total distance of 10,000 km to link unconnected villages with nearby main roads, besides ensuring proper drinking water, streetlight and housing facilities in these places. Moreover, ₹800 crore had been earmarked for constructing buildings for primary and middle schools with good facilities.

Steps had been taken to construct fair price shop buildings and anganwadis in wherever needed.

In Tirunelveli district, more than 60% of the ongoing projects had been completed as per reports submitted by the Collector. Officials concerned had been asked to expedite the remaining works so that they could be commissioned earlier, Mr. Periyasamy said.

Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Shanthi, Assistant Director of Panchayats Anita and senior officials participated in the review meeting.

Earlier, the Minister also inspected a few development works in Kanniyakumari district. He inspected a sanitary complex being built near Kanniyakumari Sunset Point on an outlay of ₹5.25 lakh and a kitchen and anganwadi building in Aamanakkapuram in Leepuram village panchayat.

Collector P.N. Sridhar, Assistant Collector (Training) Kunal Yadav, and Nagercoil Mayor R. Mahesh, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Babu and senior officials accompanied Mr. Periyasamy