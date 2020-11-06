Minister inspects new building

Madurai
Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, along with Collector T. Anbalagan, inspected the progress of construction of an additional building at Madurai Collectorate on Friday.
The Minister said that the bhumi puja for the new building was done under the Chief Minister during the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. "The construction of the building is almost completed. This information will be passed on to the Chief Minister and the building will be inaugurated soon," he added.
All Collectors have been instructed to ensure that there are no major accidents during the northeast monsoon.
In Madurai district, the Collector and Madurai Corporation Commissioner had identified 27 vulnerable spots and teams had been deployed to handle any disasters, added the Minister.
