Minister inspects museum site

May 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports A.V. Velu on Monday inspected the ‘Porunai Museum’ site at Reddiyarpatti in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Velu said the museum would be established at a cost of ₹33 crore on 13 acres of land near Reddiyarpatti hillock. Housed in 54,296 square feet, it would showcase the artefacts recovered during excavations at Adichanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai. The buildings would reflect the architecture, culture and lifestyle of the region.

“The museum will come up before the deadline,” Mr. Velu added.

Asked about the delay in starting the proposed Tirunelveli western bypass road work, he said acquisition of land for the project was under way.

Mr. Velu also inspected the rail overbridge work near Maharaja Nagar farmers’ market and Kulavanigarpuram manned-level crossing, where a ‘Y’ shaped rail overbridge was expected to come since the gate was being closed 14 times a day to facilitate rail traffic in Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur section.

Secretary, PWD, Pradeep Yadav, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.