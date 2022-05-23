Minister inspects land for construction of arena
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Monday inspected Keelakarai at Alanganallur to identify land for construction of a grand arena to host jallikattu in the district.
Addressing media persons, he said the State government had announced the construction of a grand arena for jallikattu in Madurai. Lands would be identified for the purpose. Steps would be taken to turn the arena into a popular tourist spot.
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and other government officials were present during the inspection of the site in Keelakarai, Alanganallur.
