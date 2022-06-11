Minister inspects Kodaikanal GH

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, at Government Hospital in Kodaikanal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurated a neo-natal ward built at a cost of ₹30 lakh at the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal on Saturday.

According to an official release, Mr. Subramanian also distributed health-related assistance to beneficiaries and shield of appreciation to the municipalities and town panchayats for achieving 100% vaccination. Mr. Subramanian said that various works are being undertaken to ensure people of the State have access to best medical care.

Works will be undertaken to construct hostels for doctors and nurses working in Primary Health Centres at a cost of ₹80 lakh, he added.

As the Government Hospital building in Pannaikadu is very old, works will be initiated at the earliest at a cost of ₹2.37 crore to renovate the building.

A total fund of ₹69.96 crore has been allocated to carry out works to upgrade the Government Hospital in Palani to the standards of a Government Headquarters Hospital.

An advanced CT scan machine would be installed at the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal at a cost of ₹2.10 crore, said Mr. Subramanian.

Kodaikanal municipality stands tall by achieving 100% vaccination rate. Kodaikanal Rural PHC would be transformed into an Urban PHC at a cost of ₹1.20 crore.

He elaborated on various construction works undertaken in Government Hospitals and PHCs in Dindigul district, including Oddanchatram, Keeranur, Idayakottai, Thadikombu, Eriyodu, Kannivadi so as to increase the number of beds, instal advanced machines for testing, building intensive care units, etc.

Further, 1.96 lakh beneficiaries were given medicine hampers under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme across Dindigul district since its inception.

He also spoke on how 18 Government Hospitals and eight private hospitals were allocated ₹1.54 crore and ₹5.89 lakh respectively to treat victims of accidents under the ‘Innuyir Kaapom’ scheme.

Earlier he inspected the Intensive Care Unit, scan unit, etc., at the Kodaikanal GH.

Dindigul MP P Veluchamy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Kodaikanal, S Murugesan and others were present.