Minister inspects housing project in Thovalai

They are being built for the homeless urban poor

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj reviewed on Saturday the ongoing construction of residential flats at Esanthimangalam under Thovalai panchayat union on an outlay of ₹6.36 crore.

The flats, with three floors, are being built for the homeless urban poor. The complex will have 64 houses, each costing about ₹9.94 lakh. Of the ₹6.36 crore, the Union government’s share is ₹96 lakh while the State government has allotted ₹4.48 crore. The remaining ₹92.41 lakh is the beneficiaries’ contribution.

After the subsidy being released by the Central and State governments, each beneficiary will have to give ₹1.44 lakh as their share.

A deep borewell is to be sunk with a groundlevel sump for supplying water to the residents of the apartments. Roads, drainage facility, rainwater harvesting structure, park, street lights etc., will also be provided in the residential complex.

After reviewing the progress of the project, Mr. Mano Thangaraj exhorted the officials to ensure good quality in construction and complete the work before the deadline.