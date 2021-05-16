Minister inspects hospital at Oddanchatram

Food Minister R. Chakrapani inspected the government hospital at Oddanchatram and held discussions with the doctors about the need to enhance infrastructural facilities here on Sunday.

After the DMK government assumed office recently, an MLA from Oddanchatram Assembly constituency had been given a berth in the Cabinet for the first time and that too with an important portfolio. After assuming office, he visited the GH, accompanied by Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, DRO K. Govindaraju, among other officials.

Taking stock of the requirements for upgrading the GH with more infrastructure, he told reporters that he would take it up with the Health Minister. There has been a proposal to increase the bed strength among other needs, he added.

Stay indoors

In a press release, he appealed to the DMK cadre to stay indoors and not to gather in places to greet him. With COVID-19 cases rising, the need of the hour was to fight the virus. To achieve this goal, the people had to remain in their dwellings. The DMK party functionaries should help the official machinery by staying indoors and not to crowd at functions, Mr Chakrapani appealed.

He gave away ₹2000 relief to eligible ration card holders at Kallimanthayam and Saravanapatti in Thoppampatti panchayat union in the presence of Lok Sabha MP P. Velusami and other officials.

According to the Collector, the relief would reach a total of 6.42 lakh ration card holders who would get ₹128.59 crore through 1,035 ration shops including 728 full-time, 288 part-time and 19 TNCSC operated shops.