Minister inspects flooded areas in Eral

Thoothukudi

03 November 2021 18:10 IST

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday inspected waterlogged areas in Eral taluk.

He inspected Thanneerpandal, Uppanur, Kadambankulam, Kurumbur bridge and Angamangalam bridge, along with Collector K. Senthil Raj.

After inspection, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that heavy rain in the taluk led to surplus water from Kadmba weir entering various villages and that resulted in flooding.

Farmers who met the Minister appealed to him to evict encroachment in the weir and remove water hyacinth to ensure free flow of rainwater.

The Minister said that officials have been instructed to take efforts to prevent such inundation in future.

Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Palani Velayutham, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Annadurai and Eral Tahsildar Kannan were present.