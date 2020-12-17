Madurai

Minister inspects construction of temple for Jayalalithaa

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar inspects the progress of construction of a temple for late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Tirumangalam in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: ma18Udhayakumar

A temple is being constructed for late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Tirumangalam block in Madurai by the Amma Peravai.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar inspected the progress of construction work at the site on Wednesday. He said that Jayalalithaa was an exemplary leader who dedicated her life for the welfare of the public.

The temple will have life-size bronze statues of both Jayalalithaa and late Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran.

Arrangements will be made to ensure that the public can ‘offer worship’ at the temple. The construction work is expected to be completed soon and the public will be allowed after kumbabishekam is held, said the Minister.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 9:11:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/minister-inspects-construction-of-temple-for-jayalalithaa/article33356942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY