Minister inspects construction of temple for Jayalalithaa

A temple is being constructed for late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Tirumangalam block in Madurai by the Amma Peravai.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar inspected the progress of construction work at the site on Wednesday. He said that Jayalalithaa was an exemplary leader who dedicated her life for the welfare of the public.

The temple will have life-size bronze statues of both Jayalalithaa and late Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran.

Arrangements will be made to ensure that the public can ‘offer worship’ at the temple. The construction work is expected to be completed soon and the public will be allowed after kumbabishekam is held, said the Minister.