Minister inaugurates two parks in Sattur

December 25, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

Sundar S

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Sunday inaugurated two parks with play equipment in Sattur town.

The Minister said that the State Government was keen on upgrading basic infrastructure like drinking water supply, sanitation, roads, streetlights, community halls and parks.

Under Namakku Naame scheme, a park with play equipments at a cost of ₹11.23 lakh was renovated at a cost of ₹11.23 lakh in Periyar Nagar in Ward 1 of Sattur municipality.

Similarly, another park with play equipment was set up in Ward 4 of the town at a cost of ₹49.50 lakh under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer, Anitha, Sattur Municipal Chairman, Gurusamy, Municipal Commissioner, Ilavarsan, were among those who were present.

