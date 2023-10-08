Minister inaugurates two new causeways built under Namakku Naame Thittam in Madurai

October 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy on Sunday inaugurated two new causeways built at a cost of ₹95 lakh under the Namakku Naame Thittam at T. M. Nagar near Uthangudi in Madurai city.

Speaking to the press after the inauguration, Mr. Moorhy, said, “the two causeways in T. M. Nagar were built using funds sourced from private contributions and with funds from the Madurai Corporation.”

He also inaugurated a newly constructed road at ₹65.58 lakh at Kalmedu area near Vandiyur ring road. “The road will be useful for people traveling to Karuppayurani,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai District Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar, councillors and among others were present at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.