Minister inaugurates two new causeways built under Namakku Naame Thittam in Madurai

October 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy on Sunday inaugurated two new causeways built at a cost of ₹95 lakh under the Namakku Naame Thittam at T. M. Nagar near Uthangudi in Madurai city.

Speaking to the press after the inauguration, Mr. Moorhy, said, “the two causeways in T. M. Nagar were built using funds sourced from private contributions and with funds from the Madurai Corporation.”

He also inaugurated a newly constructed road at ₹65.58 lakh at Kalmedu area near Vandiyur ring road. “The road will be useful for people travelling to Karuppayurani,” he said.

Madurai District Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar, councillors and among others were present at the function.