Madurai

Minister inaugurates transformers

Philanthropists are planning to donate new RT-PCR testing equipment which will provide results within 12 hours, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating transformers at Chinnapatti and Kulamangalam, he said the government had fulfilled all the demands submitted by AIADMK MLAs to the Collector. Number of active cases in Madurai was coming down. Door-to-door screening was under way at villages to identify symptomatic persons, he said.

He also inspected the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine where work on setting up 150 oxygen-supported beds were under way.


