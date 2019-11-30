Minister inaugurates solar-powered smart classroom

Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G Baskaran has called upon parents to admit their children in government primary schools, which were being developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities on par with private schools.

Inaugurating smart classrooms at Government Primary School in Karaikudi in the presence of Collector J. Jayakanthan on Saturday, he said they were the first of their kind established in Sivaganga with the support of Rotary Club and non-resident Indians hailing from the district.

Nachiappan Narayanan, an NRI from the district, has come forward to set up solar-powered smart classrooms in 20 government and government-aided schools at a total cost of ₹25 lakh to improve infrastructure facilities in them on par with facilities available in private institutions, he pointed.

The School Education department has also endeavoured to set up smart classrooms in government schools throughout the State. Parents must admit their children in government schools and avail free education instead of knocking at the doors of private schools and shelling out money.

Government schools in the State have emerged as the best option for those who aspire for quality education but cannot afford to admit their wards in private schools. Parents-Teachers associations should also propagate the facilities available in government schools and help to increase enrolments.

The government is particular that every single child should complete school education without dropping out. Hence, it was implementing a host of welfare measures for the benefit of students. Besides free lap tops and bicycles, free books, notebooks, uniforms and footwear are being distributed to them, the Minister said.