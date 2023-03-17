Minister inaugurates smart classrooms at panchayat schools

March 17, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The quality of government schools had improved on a par with private schools and student enrolment and pass percentage in government schools too had increased in the past two years, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Friday.

According to a press release, the Minister said this while inaugurating smart classrooms in three panchayat union middle schools in Madurai (East) Assembly Constituency.

Te smart classrooms inaugurated at the schools at Sakkimangalam, Sikkandar Chavadi and Valayankulam were funded by Indian Bank under its corporate social responsibility policy. Mr. Moorthy also handed over educational materials worth ₹5.7 lakh to school headmasters on behalf of the bank.

The Minister said as India continued to grow in the field of science, the students must be given an environment that encouraged them to grow, learn and develop themselves. He urged the students to develop the ability to be self-reliant in making decisions.

He said other banks must come forward to establish such smart classrooms in rural schools in association with the State government. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Indian Bank Manager Fathima were present.