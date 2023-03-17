HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates smart classrooms at panchayat schools

March 17, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Commercial Taxes and and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurating a smart classroom at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Sakkimangalam in Madurai on Friday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurating a smart classroom at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Sakkimangalam in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

The quality of government schools had improved on a par with private schools and student enrolment and pass percentage in government schools too had increased in the past two years, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Friday.

According to a press release, the Minister said this while inaugurating smart classrooms in three panchayat union middle schools in Madurai (East) Assembly Constituency.

Te smart classrooms inaugurated at the schools at Sakkimangalam, Sikkandar Chavadi and Valayankulam were funded by Indian Bank under its corporate social responsibility policy. Mr. Moorthy also handed over educational materials worth ₹5.7 lakh to school headmasters on behalf of the bank.

The Minister said as India continued to grow in the field of science, the students must be given an environment that encouraged them to grow, learn and develop themselves. He urged the students to develop the ability to be self-reliant in making decisions.

He said other banks must come forward to establish such smart classrooms in rural schools in association with the State government. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Indian Bank Manager Fathima were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.