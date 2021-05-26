Minister inaugurates siddha covid care centre

Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care centre on Nehru Vidyasala Higher Secondary School campus in Anaiyur near here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that persons with mild symptoms of COVID-19 could get admitted here. Trained nurses and Siddha doctors would give treatment to the patients.

Thanking the Plot Promoters Association, who had donated the facilities, he added that along with the government, trade bodies, voluntary organisations and corporate houses should come forward to fight the pandemic.

The American College had a similar facility with 200 beds and Yadava College for Women had 100 beds, Mr. Moorthy said.

Collector Aneesh Shekhar said that oxygen availability had improved in the district.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visagan said that since vegetables and fruits were being delivered door-to-door, people must remain indoors.

Later, the Minister also launched vaccination for mentally challenged and differently abled persons at the Anaiyur primary health centre. He also dedicated a mini Covid care centre at Meenakshipuram in Velichanatham panchayat.