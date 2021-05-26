Madurai

Minister inaugurates siddha covid care centre

The Covid care centre on Nehru Vidyasala Higher Secondary School campus in Anaiyur near Madurai.   | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care centre on Nehru Vidyasala Higher Secondary School campus in Anaiyur near here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that persons with mild symptoms of COVID-19 could get admitted here. Trained nurses and Siddha doctors would give treatment to the patients.

Thanking the Plot Promoters Association, who had donated the facilities, he added that along with the government, trade bodies, voluntary organisations and corporate houses should come forward to fight the pandemic.

The American College had a similar facility with 200 beds and Yadava College for Women had 100 beds, Mr. Moorthy said.

Collector Aneesh Shekhar said that oxygen availability had improved in the district.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visagan said that since vegetables and fruits were being delivered door-to-door, people must remain indoors.

Later, the Minister also launched vaccination for mentally challenged and differently abled persons at the Anaiyur primary health centre. He also dedicated a mini Covid care centre at Meenakshipuram in Velichanatham panchayat.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 10:20:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/minister-inaugurates-siddha-covid-care-centre/article34652463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY