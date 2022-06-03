Minister inaugurates sapling planting drive in Dindigul

As part of celebrating former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy inaugurated a sapling planting campaign in Thottanoothu near here on Friday.

The campaign is aimed at planting 1,000 saplings on the premises of an upcoming Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation camp at Thottanoothu, stated an official release.

Further, Mr Periyasamy said that the construction work of the camp with 321 homes with streetlights, drinking water and road facilities at a cost of ₹17.17 crore would be completed and thrown open for use soon. He also inspected the construction work.

As per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s instructions to increase the forest cover of the State to 33% in 10 years under the ‘Green Tamil Nadu Mission,’ plans are underway to plant a total of 19.76 lakh saplings across forest regions in Dindigul district.

He stated that works would begin to carry out desilting of water channels, and repairing of the sluice at Kodaganar dam with the fund of ₹ 100 crore allotted in this regard.

Collector S Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, District Forest Officer S. Prabhu and other officials were present.