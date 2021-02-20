Minister inaugurates roundabouts

Madurai

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated the roundabouts at Sellur where statues of kabaddi players were erected and at Tirupparankundram which has the statue of a peacock.

While the roundabout was constructed at Sellur at a cost of ₹ 19 lakh, the one inaugurated at Tirupparankundram was constructed at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the Minister said that borewells were erected at the Sellur roundabout to water the plants at the roundabout.

A few roundabouts in the city were given a facelift as part of Swachh Iconic Places Initiative of Madurai Corporation. The roundabout at Fatima College junction has a replica of the temple car, the roundabout at Palanganatham has a replica of Pathu Thoon lane, and the roundabout at Arapalayam has statues of jallikattu.

The Minister said that the State government was taking several measures in favour of young athletes.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan was also present.