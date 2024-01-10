Minister inaugurates Pongal gift hamper distribution

January 10, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday formally inaugurated distribution of Pongal gift hampers by handing over them to a few ration cardholders at Tiruchuli.

Virudhunagar district Monitoring Officer and Co-optex Managing Director R. Anandhakumar and Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan were present.

The Minister said that all rice ration cardholders and inmates of Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps would get the gift hampers.

The State government had allocated ₹ 2,436 crore for the Pongal gift hampers to be distributed across the State.

“The State government has planned to complete the distribution to all eligible family cardholders before Pongal,” the Minister said.

In Virudhunagar district, 5,99,735 ration cardholders and 1,062 families of Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camp would receive the gift hampers worth ₹ 66.60 crore.

Regional Joint Registrar (Cooperative Societies) Senthilkumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, Vallikannu, and District Supply Officer Vidhya were among those who were present.