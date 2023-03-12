Minister inaugurates part-time ration shop in Soolakkarai

March 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Sunday inaugurated a part-time ration shop, run by Department of Cooperation, at Soolakkarai.

He also gave away ration goods to some of the beneficiaries and handed over free iron boxes to three persons on the occasion, in the presence of Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

The Minister said that a total of 995 ration shops were functioning in the district. Among them 725 are full-time ration shops and 270 are part-time ones. Besides, 65 mobile ration shops are also operating in the district. These shops benefit 6.10 lakh family cardholders.

Based on the demand put forth by the ration cardholders of Soolakkarai, the part-time ration shop has been opened which will benefit 310 families.

Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Senthilkumar, District Supply Officer, Marimuthu, Tahsildar, Arivazhagan, Taluk Supply Officer, Shajahan, Aruppukottai Panchayat Union Chairperson, Sasikala, were among those who were present.

Meanwhile, crackers burst on the occasion to welcome the Minister damaged one of the window panes of his car. However, no one was injured, the police said.