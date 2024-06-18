GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister inaugurates newly built anganwadi centre, ration shop, councillor’s office

Updated - June 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurating a ration shop at Melavasal in Madurai on Tuesday.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurating a ration shop at Melavasal in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated a newly built anganwadi centre among other buildings at a cost of ₹ 62.50 lakh here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar and councillors and officials from Madurai Corporation participated in the function held on South Chithirai Street, East Chithirai Street and other locations.

He dedicated the newly built anganwadi centre in Thideer Nagar and a ward office for the councillor in Madurai Corporation. The Minister also opened a ration shop in Melavasal and two public toilets near Meenakshi Temple.

The Minister announced that he would earmark MLA funds for buildings such as anganwadi and ration shops. Many ration shops, which were functioning in rented buildings and or on dilapidated premises, were being given new buildings.

