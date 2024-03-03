ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates new Panchayat Union School near Kariyapatti

March 03, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kariyapatti

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday inaugurated a new Panchayat Union Primary School in Periya Puliyampatti near here.

The school, which was earlier run as a self-financed school with Tamil as medium of instruction by an NGO, became dysfunctional 12 years back after the NGO expressed inability to run it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the students of Periya Puliyampatti were admitted to the Government primary school in the nearby Chinna Puliyampatti village.

“Since, the distance between the two villages was around 300 metres and the young students had to dangerously cross a stream, the villagers had made an appeal to reopen the old school,” the Minister said.

Considering the fact that the village had 40 children in the age of going to primary school, a Government Order was issued to open a primary school in Periya Puliyamapatti, the Minister said. Consequently, the old school of the NGO was taken over and without creating any new post of teachers, two teachers were posted on deputation from other schools, the Minister said.

The new school will benefit 40 students of the village,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

He appealed to the students to excel in their studies and achieve greater heights in life.

District Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Chief Educational Officer R. Valarmathi, District Educational Officer Ashok Kumar, Chairperson of Kariyapatti Panchayat Union, Muthumari, were among those who were present.

