Minister inaugurates new buildings

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, on Monday inaugurated the new building for the maternity ward in Government Hospital in Sattur.

The building with a plinth area of around 2,000 square feet has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 35 lakh under the State Balanced Growth Fund. Besides, furniture and advanced medical equipment like laparoscopy and endoscopy sinus surgery equipment would be procured at a cost of ₹ 30 lakh.

Inaugurating the new building, the Minister said that Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has benefitted 1.34 crore families in the State. Under the scheme, a family can get treatment to the tune of ₹ 1 lakh per year and ₹ 4 lakh for four years. The annual limit for the treatment is increased up to ₹ 1.5 lakh for select diseases.

Medical management and neonatal treatment were also covered under the scheme, he added.

The Government was also implementing various health schemes that benefited pregnant women and new born babies.

Mr. Bhalaji also handed over keys of retro-fitted two-wheelers for the disabled to five persons, mechanised sewing machines for five persons, special wheel chairs for those with spinal disorders for two beneficiaries.

Other buildings

The Minister also inaugurated 34 other buildings constructed at a cost of ₹ 73.79 crore including anganwadi buildings in Anuppankulam, Andiyapuram, Vadiyur, Cumbathupatti, Kariseri and Pappakudi and a building for Integrated Child Development Scheme project office at Vembakottai.

The Minister also opened the new building for Virudhunagar East police station and Government High School at Kurunthamadam.

Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam, MP T. Radhakrishnan, MLAs S.G. Subramanian (Sattur), M. Chandra Prabha (Srivilliputtur), Revenue Divisional Officer (Sattur), Krishnammal, Joint Director of Medical Services R. Manoharan were present.