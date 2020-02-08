Minister inaugurates micro composting centres

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated five micro composting centres, established at a cost of ₹3.75 crore under Smart Cities Mission project here on Thursday.

Currently such units are functioning at Thathaneri, Meynendhal and Tirupparankundram, where biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes are segregated.

The micro composting centres have been established in accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, a press release said. The local body plans to set up 41 micro composting centres at a cost of ₹33.2 crore.

The Corporation also plans to make the whole city bin-free, to ensure that residents can actively take part in the process of solid waste management by creating and using their own manure and recycling their inorganic waste, the Minister said.

The Minister also inaugurated a few roads, laid at a cost of ₹40 lakh, in Tiruvalluvar Nagar and Karumariamman Koil Main Road in Zone 4 of the Corporation. The roads were laid under Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Fund (TURIF). A total of 51.86 km of roads, totalling ₹25.36 crore, have been planned.