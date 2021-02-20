Minister inaugurates many projects

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated a community hall, library, and construction of paver block roads and borewell at zone 4 here on Friday, established using his MLA Constituency Development fund.

The Minister, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inaugurated the laying of paver block roads in Sastri First and Second streets, and Nethaji Second, Fourth and Fifth Cross streets (ward 90), at a cost of ₹22.90 lakh. He said that six additional works for ₹75.15 lakh were to be completed.

Mr. Raju also inaugurated work to sink a borewell at Solai Azhagupuram 1st and 2nd streets (ward 88) at a cost of ₹16.50 lakh. He said that 18 works at a cost of ₹1.11 crore were to be undertaken in the ward.

At Kovalan Nagar (ward 92), a new community hall was opened for public use by the Minister. A public library, which was a long-pending demand of the residents, was also inaugurated.

The completion of ₹1,295.76-crore worth Mullaperiyar drinking water project will ensure that drinking water is available round-the-clock to residents of the city. Financial assistance was provided to the residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said.

The rejuvenation of waterbodies under the kudimaramathu scheme has helped to increase water storage, he added.