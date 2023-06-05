HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates mangrove seeding in Thoothukudi

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated a mangrove seeding at the boat jetty on south beach road here on Monday. The minister said steps had been taken for mangrove seeding at Thoothukudi and Mullakkaadu areas as these shrubs play a vital role in preventing sea erosion. Collector K. Senthil Raj said the steps being taken by the district administration to increase Thoothukudi’s green cover should assume more momentum with the active participation of the public. “Since the district has only 5% green cover, the public should join hands with the administration,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.  District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.