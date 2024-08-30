Minister inaugurates Madurai Build Expo 2024

“Builders should go in for building housing complexes rather than individual houses as it would reduce the housing prices and improve the overall infrastructure of a city,” said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy.

Speaking at the inauguration of Madurai Build Expo 2024 event at Tamukkam grounds here on Friday, he said, as Madurai was witnessing many infrastructure developments like construction of bridges, Vaigai riverbank roads beautification, road connection from Vadipatti to Chittampatti, in addition to the efforts taken for operating Madurai airport 24X7, the city would get a new facelift, he added.

In order to further the developmental projects the city is to witness, he suggested the builder’s association to construct buildings adhering to the developmental requirements.

The expo is to be conducted for three days with more than 150 stalls. The stalls would be of great help to public planning to build houses or any buildings.

Madurai district Collector, M.S. Sangeetha, speaking at the event, said, as Madurai was the entry point to the Southern districts in Tamil Nadu, there were more things to be developed. “The stakeholders have to make use of the schemes of the government to achieve the development,” she added.

