Minister inaugurates high-level bridge in Madurai

May 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday said that steps were being taken to maintain rivers in the State and prevent mixing of sewage water into rivers. A detailed project report was being prepared, he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a high-level bridge constructed at a cost of ₹ 23 crore in place of the Obula Padithurai causeway which connects the southern and the northern banks of the Vaigai river.

The Minister laid the foundation for new combined drinking water projects in Madurai district. An exclusive drinking water project for Usilampatti was launched to cater to the needs of the people of the municipality.

He said that in the past two years in Madurai district alone, development works to the tune of ₹ 717.10 crore had been implemented. Development works were also being implemented in municipalities and town panchayats in the district.

The development works include road projects, storm water drains, purchase of vehicles for solid waste management, LED street lights, drinking water projects, maintenance of waterbodies, development of parks, electric crematoriums, underground sewage system, knowledge centres, and maintenance of school buildings.

Two drinking water projects have been implemented for the benefit of 1.23 lakh people at a cost of ₹ 82 crore. Further, three more drinking water projects were being implemented for the benefit of 14.79 lakh people at a cost of ₹ 1926.70 crore in the district. The total cost of the projects was ₹ 2008.7 crore.

Later, he inaugurated an entrance gate at the Arignar Anna Maligai, the Madurai Corporation Headquarters. He distributed pension benefits to retired employees of Madurai Corporation.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan presided over the event.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and officials were present.